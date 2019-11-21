DALLAS — Given this city’s undying love affair with sparkle in general and Bob Mackie in particular, perhaps the only surprise in the ballroom of the Adolphus Hotel last week was that it had taken so long for Fashion Group International of Dallas to honor Mackie with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“His brand of glamour is unparalleled,” said Jan Strimple in introducing the legendary costumer and designer at FGI Dallas’ annual Night of Stars gala. “He’s the guru of glamour, the sultan of sequins, the wizard of wow.”

Strimple has known Mackie since she began modeling for him in the Eighties, first in Dallas and then in New York.

“Before Bob came to Seventh Avenue he had already achieved what every designer hopes for — fame,” she said, citing his 30-plus Emmy nominations as a costumer for “The Carol Burnett Show” and other productions. “All over America, women wanted a piece of what he had given us on the silver screen and the small screen.”

Mackie offered a small taste of his specialty in an eight-look runway show that was highlighted by an Egyptian-inspired “warrior goddess” costume for Cher and Carol Burnett’s gold-beaded velvet evil queen costume in her show’s interpretation of “Once Upon a Mattress.”

The audience of 240, many wearing sequins in tribute to the designer, stood and applauded enthusiastically.

Mackie’s acceptance speech was short and sweet.

“I’ve never known so many women who like to dress up,” he said. “I belong here.”

Neiman Marcus chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck was on hand to present a Career Achievement in Fashion Award to Veronica Beard partners Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard.

Veronica Swanson Beard dubbed Dallas the brand’s second home. “Neiman’s has been the most incredible partner since the beginning, and Highland Park Village has been our partner since we opened our first store,” she said.

Then Veronica Miele Beard took the podium, saying, “First of all, I just have to say that Bob Mackie is my spirit animal. Thank you for always being such an inspiration to us and keeping glamour alive.”

Kim Dawson Agency proprietor Lisa Dawson presented the Career Achievement in Entertainment prize to Dallas native Angie Harmon. Both of Harmon’s parents modeled for Kim Dawson, so Lisa Dawson has known the actress since birth.

As a young model, Harmon was “very intelligent, very strong-willed and not at all risk-averse,” Dawson observed. “At 15 she won a Seventeen Magazine cover-girl contest and a car which she was too young to drive.”

Harmon responded, “I just want to apologize for everything I put you through because I’ve gotten it back 100 percent — no, 300 percent — with my three daughters, who are just wild.”

FGI also honored spin studio master John Terlingo for career achievement in business and Sandra Moon as Art Patron of the Year. Moon works for her family’s business, Sam Moon Group, which sells fast fashion and accessories and develops real estate and hotels.