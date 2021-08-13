OUT AND ABOUT (HOPEFULLY): Just getting outdoors can be a celebration of sorts, but the Fashion Group International has grander plans for the return of its “Night of Stars” event this fall.

News that the gala is scheduled to be held in-person was considered a win in itself when revealed in May. Now organizers are detailing their all-out gala plans.

Slated for Oct. 13 at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani, the 37th annual red carpet is being touted as “The Evolutionaries.” Honorees will include a mix of international designers and other enterprising talents.

Tommy Hilfiger will be the leading star, so to speak, as the recipient of the Superstar and Lifetime Achievement award. Monse founders and Oscar de la Renta’s creative duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim will be honored as “Vanguards.”

To get a jump on the celebration, there will be a pre-party the night before — the first of its kind — on Oct. 12 that will be hosted by Garcia and Kim at the de la Renta boutique on Madison Avenue. Limited tickets will be available and the gathering will benefit the Fashion Group Foundation for its educational mission.

Fausto Puglisi, creative consultant for Roberto Cavalli, will be on hand at the annual awards event to receive the “Fashion Star” award. Luxury skin care specialist Augustinus Bader, a scientist, physician and authority in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, is this year’s Beauty honoree.

Gabriela Hearst will be saluted with the Sustainability award, while Norma Kamali will be celebrated with the Founders Award. The designer expanded her portfolio by launching a home collection a few months ago.

Stylist Law Roach, who has worked with Cardi B, Zendaya, Celine Dion and other celebrities, will receive the Fashion Provacateur award from FGI. The Retail award will be given to the cereal and sneaker-selling Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. And Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar will receive the Tech and Brand Innovation award.

Provided coronavirus concerns do not result in substantial federal, state or local restrictions, Night of Stars will mark FGI’s first IRL red carpet in two years. In adherence with CDC restrictions and guidelines, FGI is “investigating prescreening for vaccinations, on-site testing and touchless entry to be sure that our guests feel protected and experience the luxury evening to which they are accustomed,” according to James D’Adamo, chairman of FGI’s board.

While organizers have yet to reveal the presenters, the annual dinner has attracted power players in music, entertainment and fashion in years past. Artist and illustrator Ruben Toledo has once again created exclusive artwork for the invitations and a commemorative journal for the black-tie event.

FGI’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz said, “In a year of transformation, evolution and emotion, we are delighted to be together as a community once again. FGI celebrates these incredible visionaries, who, through their creativity, innovation and drive, represent true leadership, a deeper meaning around the event and where we are going as an industry.”