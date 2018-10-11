HOMEGROWN ENVELOPE OPENERS: With Fashion Group International’s “Night of Stars” just a few weeks away, winners are lining up their presenters, and several are keeping things local.

Superstar honoree Vera Wang is going with her nearest and dearest, the one-two punch of Donna Karan and Calvin Klein. Guests at the Oct. 25 event at Cipriani’s Wall Street will find the usual galaxy of fashion designers in the crowd.

Fashion Star winner Olivier Rousteing is still mulling over his choices. That’s also the case with Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the creative team behind Opening Ceremony and Kenzo. Another Fashion winner, Anna Sui, will have her favorite designer, Marc Jacobs, do the honors at the podium.

Luxury Lifestyle winner Moncler needs more time to ruminate. That is not the case with Beauty Star honoree Frederic Malle, who has recruited Barneys New York’s Daniella Vitale as her presenter.

While Humanitarian Award winner Barbara Bradley Baekgaard for Vera Bradley and Design Technology victor Billie Whitehouse for Wearable X are in the need-more-time category, Sustainability award winner Maria Cornejo will pick up her prize from “Avengers” actor and fellow environmentalist Mark Ruffalo.

Media Award winner Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times has lined up The Gray Lady’s big boss, Dean Baquet. This year’s Architecture stars Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams seems to be strategic, too, considering Architectural Digest’s editor in chief Amy Astley will hand over their prize.

This year’s Corporate Leadership Star recipient Deirdre Quinn of Lafayette 148 set her sights on Jim Gold of Bergdorf Goodman, where the New York-made brand has a presence. Guests with dreams of space travel may stay grounded in their hopes of seeing SpaceX founder Elon Musk honor his mother Maye with her Fashion Oracle award. The Canadian-South African model and dietitian has tapped her stylist Julia Perry, who presumably will be sure that every element of Musk’s ensemble will be just so.