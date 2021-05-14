IT’S IN THE STARS: Break out the black dresses. Shine up the shoes. The Fashion Group International will be holding its annual “Night of Stars” gala in-person this fall.

Benefits, awards dinners and galas are starting to show signs of a comeback. FGI is the latest organization to reveal plans to return to the real deal. While last fall’s social calendar was wiped clean, FGI nixed its annual extravaganza.

As is the case with organizers behind The Met Gala and Parsons’ annual benefit, which are slated for September and June, respectively, FGI will follow the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Star power is always a given at FGI’s Night of Stars, which celebrates creatives from around the globe. This year’s gathering on Oct. 13 will be held at Cipriani South Street, a historic Beaux Arts building with ample outdoor space for plenty of social distancing.

FGI president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz said the location was chosen in part for its outdoor terrace, so that the “curated list of guests will feel completely comfortable. We look forward to embracing safely and connecting with our Fashion Group community and the global fashion stars once again, following this emotional year.”

The celebration will honor an assortment of standouts with the Trailblazer Award and the Fashion Vanguard one, as well as awards for Beauty, Sustainability and more. A spokesman for FGI declined to share any of the specifics about who will be heading to the podium just yet.

Hearst Magazines, International Flavors and Fragrances and Arcade are already on board as sponsors, with others expected to follow.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute plans to hold its Met Gala on Sept. 13 and The New School’s Parsons School of Design is gearing up for its annual benefit on June 15 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The latter will honor such talents as Travis Scott, Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond.