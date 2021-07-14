The Fifth Avenue Association wants a piece of the New York Fashion Week action and will host runway shows and events at 608 Fifth Avenue this September.

The association is offering designers and brands the opportunity to present their collections. The three-story venue will be transformed into a runway, presentation and activation space for designers and brands alike.

The first floor will be the runway space which will hold between 200 and 250 people. Hair and makeup will be located on the lower level. The second level, with elevator, stair and escalator access, will be open to presentation space. The venue will adhere to CDC guidelines as of September 2021.

The Fifth Avenue Association is the Business Improvement District that promotes flagship retail, hotels, restaurants and cultural initiations and landmark attractions along Fifth Avenue between 46th and 61st Street.

“We are thrilled to welcome New York Fashion Week to Fifth Avenue as we celebrate and support one of the largest revenue-generating events for the fashion industry — and what better place than on Fifth Avenue, the heart of global fashion and luxury shopping,” said Jerome Barth, president of the Fifth Avenue Association. “We look forward to being home to emerging designers and top talent this year and beyond.”

Steven Kolb, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said, “This September’s New York Fashion Week promises to amplify the immense creativity of the American fashion industry. New York City is not only an evergreen inspiration to our talented designers but also the ideal setting for the week. CFDA welcomes Fifth Avenue with its storied history of proving a home to so many iconic fashion brands, to NYFW.”

New York Fashion Week on Fifth (#NYFWonFifth) will be available for events from Sept. 8 to 12. It will provide further details and partners later this summer. Christina Neault, formerly an executive producer at IMG Fashion, is fashion programming director.

Fifth Avenue Association said it has a relationship with the CFDA and plans to work closely with the organization to ensure its scheduling aligns and is a part of the NYFW schedule.