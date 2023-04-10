Mrs. Maisel Comes to Fifth Avenue

Mrs. Maisel Takes 5th Avenue: Fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” may want to visit New York City’s marvelous Fifth Avenue on Friday, when the stretch from 46th to 56th streets will be transformed into moments from the popular Prime Video series.

It’s all about commemorating the final season of the show via a street festival of activations, vignettes and photo-ops which will, according to the organizers, “depict Midge’s rise to fame from her fateful first performance at the Gaslight Cafe, through Paris, the Catskills, Miami and more.”

As part of this “Marvelous Mile” event, Mrs. Maisel will take over the windows of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship with original looks from the five seasons curated by series costume designer Donna Zakowska. The windows will be up for two weeks. Saks’ second-level beauty floor will house the dressing room from the Wolford set in season four with props and costumes.

Outside the store, there will be eight “surprise” dance performances by series choreographer Marguerite Derricks, and a pink carpet and Maisel “brand ambassadors” in ’60s garb will guide visitors along the avenue. Manischewitz, Rockefeller Center, The St. Regis New York and others are participating in the event.

The Marvelous Mile is part of Prime Video’s wider “Maisel Tov” campaign celebrating the series, and brand partnerships are part of the act. Pantone has a collection of specialty color palettes. Candier has a Maisel candle. The TWA Hotel has a ’60s-style workout class. Betty Crocker has recipes from the era, and Tupperware has vintage bowls. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has won 20 Emmy Awards.