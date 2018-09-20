THREE FOR THE ROAD: Fila is building on its ties to Bandier by developing three exclusive collections this fall.

The first capsule collection will debut in Bandier stores and on its site Thursday. Shoppers in the Bandier store at 108 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will find the offerings hard to miss. Aside from the window displays, there will also be in-store displays and consumer activations. There will also be paid social media efforts, out-of-home advertising and a wheat pasting campaign.

The Fila collaboration will include pricier items than its standard athletic offerings such as a $625 suede jacket, while a flared skort is $108. The eight-piece range is designed in Fila’s signature red, white and navy color palette — with the addition of a light-blue hue — and classic pinstripes adorn fabrics like terry and suede.

A Fila spokeswoman said the Bandier collaboration “is a natural extension of the brand’s history as we continue to push forward as a fashion brand with a sports DNA. We continue to find like-minded partners like Bandier, whose DNA is in athletic lifestyle category.”

The second installment, which includes such pieces as a long varsity jacket and turtleneck sweater, will be dropped in mid-October and the third one will debut in mid-November. The final set will include a selection of tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and hoodies imprinted with NYC landmarks and tiger graphics. Other decorative elements will include knit taping, metallic star detailing, an ombré striped print, and a combination of the Fila and Bandier logos.