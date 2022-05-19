Fila and Slam Jam Team Up for Capsule Collection

JOINING FORCES: The latest in what seems to be an endless stream of collaborations is one between two Italian stalwart brands — Slam Jam and Fila.

The soon-to-be-released Slam Jam x Fila Redefined assortment is meant to reenvision some of the more signature pieces from Fila’s archives. The end result is still functional and geared for different sports. In advance of Saturday’s launch of the capsule collection, Slam Jam hosted a party in Milan with the musician, producer, DJ and songwriter Evian Christ. He will not be featured in any campaigns, though, according to a company spokeswoman.

The seven-piece line features co-branded patches and includes such items as a frost grey windbreaker ultra-lightweight track jacket, a pinstripe running top, training shorts and a running hat. Polo shirts, track pants and a padded nylon gym bag. Retail prices range from 100 euros for the gym bag to 280 euros for a windbreaker.

The assortment is part of Slam Jam’s ongoing (Un)corporate Uniforms project. Slam Jam x Fila Redefined is being sold through Slam Jam’s site, as well as its doors and select retailers.

Created in 1989 in Ferrara by Luca Benini in 1989, Slam Jam was on the scene before streetwear became mainstream. Set up outside of the European fashion establishment, the company set its sense of all-are-welcome style by blending music, art and clubbing. One of its claims to fame was being Italy’s first importer of Stussy.

What started as a small warehouse operation in Ferrera has developed into an international company that highlights urban subcultures. In addition to distributing various apparel and footwear labels, Slam Jam collaborates with brands offering such services as the direction of branding and design, as well as wholesale, retail and engagement with its far-flung community.