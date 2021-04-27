FILA’S EAUX: Italian sportswear brand Fila is continuing its 110th anniversary celebrations by launching another collaboration.

After teaming with New York-based streetwear label Krost on a sneaker style last month, the company has partnered with the Acqua di Parma beauty brand on a limited-edition set.

Available in 1,100 pieces, the kit includes the Arancia di Capri fragrance — part of the beauty label’s well-known Blue Mediterraneo collection — and a Fila terry-lined Tyvek windbreaker, a replica of the brand’s 1976 Aqua style.

The items are presented in an Acqua di Parma signature yellow box customized with Fila’s blue and red stripes. Priced at 230 euros, the set is exclusively available online on the e-commerce platforms of both brands starting Tuesday.

The tie-up follows other initiatives Fila launched to mark its anniversary this year. As reported, the brand kicked off the year by tapping British stylist Katie Grand to develop a special collection, which was presented during Milan Fashion Week in February.

For the occasion, Grand deep-dived into the Fila archives, which are located in Biella, to select a range of pieces — originally conceived for a variety of sports — that she redesigned through a modern filter. Grand previously collaborated with Fila to design a limited-edition unisex product range for Dover Street Market’s Fluro Rebellion holiday project at the end of 2020.

Originally established in 1911 as a company producing textiles and then underwear, Fila made its debut in the activewear arena in 1972 by bringing a touch of color to the traditionally all-white tennis apparel. The brand quickly expanded its presence in different sports, including hiking and ski. The image of many sport icons is deeply linked with the Fila brand, which provided technical garments to athletes including Bjӧrn Borg, Reinhold Messner, Ingemar Stenmark, Alberto Tomba and Monica Seles.