JAPANESE TOUCH: Sportswear company Fila has teamed with Japanese label Maison Mihara Yasuhiro on a capsule collection.

Fusing Fila’s signature Italian polished sporty look with Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s trendy and edgy Tokyo-inspired aesthetic, the capsule encompasses a range of ready-to-wear and accessories items combining the two brands’ logos.

Inspired by Fila’s legendary tradition in the world of tennis — Swedish tennis star Björn Borg won five Wimbledon championships in a row wearing Fila outfits — the line features checkered motifs, evoking the grids of the tennis court, combined with striped motifs in Fila’s iconic red, white and blue color palette.

The eye-catching prints were splashed on tracksuits, hoodies, jersey dresses, shorts and bombers. In addition, the Japanese designer played with exaggerated proportions to craft a maxi fanny pack and reworked a classic Fila show style to develop a quirky sneaker showing an eye-catching sole echoing Lego bricks’ textured surface.

Recently, Fila celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G’s famous debut album, “Ready to Die,” by creating a special collection. The sporting goods brand partnered with the Christopher Wallace Estate on the six-piece Fila x Biggie Collection, which includes a T-shirt and visor from the Fila archives as well as a new sneaker model, each offered in two colorways.