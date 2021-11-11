×
Fila Teams With Piacenza 1733 for Latest Capsule Collection Marking Its 110th Anniversary

In its latest tie-up, Fila tapped fellow Biella-based company Piacenza 1733 to develop a limited-edition sailcloth jacket.

The Piacenza 1733 x Fila limited-edition
The Piacenza 1733 x Fila limited-edition sailcloth jacket. Courtesy of Fila and Piacenza 1733

FELLOW CITIZENS: Fila is taking the collaboration game very seriously in 2021, which will mark its 110th anniversary.

For its latest, unexpected tie-up, the sportswear brand has teamed with wool specialist Piacenza 1733 to celebrate its Italian roots and the fact that both companies were established in Biella, a town in the Piedmont region known for its textile making tradition.

Blending Piacenza 1733’s craftsmanship and expertise in handling precious fabrics, with its sportswear-inflected aesthetic, the two companies are debuting a limited-edition collection of sailcloth jackets made from sustainable wool.

The item draws inspiration from an original Fila design from 1974, is part of its White Rock collection and is intended for mountaineers and hiking enthusiasts alike. Cut in the shape of a field jacket, it boasts a blue water repellent outside woolen shell with four flap pockets paired with a red detachable nylon lining, padded with recycled cashmere recalling Fila’s signature track tops.

Ramping up the sustainable credentials of the project, not only was the jacket manufactured using ethical and audited fabrics, but its garment bag was made with deadstock Piacenza 1733 wool.

The two companies tapped Italian parkour and freerunning athlete Davide Garzetti to front the campaign imagery.

Available in just 110 pieces, the jacket retails at 1,600 euros and will be available starting Nov. 12 at select retailers worldwide, as well as on Piacenza 1733’s e-store.

The Piacenza 1733 x Fila limited-edition sailcloth jacket.
The Piacenza 1733 x Fila limited-edition sailcloth jacket. Courtesy of Fila and Piacenza 1733

In conjunction with its 110th anniversary, Fila already launched a range of high-profile collaborations, including those with stylist Katie Grand, Brooks Brothers, Acqua di Parma, MSGM and Y/Project, which was presented at the French brand’s men’s spring 2022 collection with a digital event held during Paris Fashion Week.

Fila, Piacenza 1733 Team Up on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

