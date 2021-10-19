×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

Fila Revisits Grant Hill’s Sprite Commercials With New Capsule

The sneaker and short feature co-branding and Sprite-related colors.

The Grant Hill 1 x Sprite
The Grant Hill 1 x Sprite sneaker from Fila.

Back in the 1990s, NBA star Grant Hill became well known off the court for a series of commercials for Sprite. And now, Fila has collaborated with the soft drink brand on a limited-edition capsule that offers a fresh take on the classic spot from 1995.

The Fila Grant Hill x Sprite two-piece capsule, consisting of a sneaker and shorts, features the former player wearing the Grant Hill 1, his first signature shoe with Fila, which has been recreated with the Sprite logo.

The Grant Hill 1 x Sprite, which will retail for $140, features reflective detailing throughout and Sprite-inspired graphics. It mixes white, blue and Sprite’s signature green color. Design elements include embroidered logos, as well as Sprite branding on the tongue, heel, sockliner and outsole beneath the rubber. Additional details include pull tabs on the tongue and heel, and a padded tongue and collar and a perforated toe box.

The Grant Hill x Sprite Short, which will sell for $68, features the Sprite and Grant Hill logos, in a color palette that ties back to the sneaker. Additional design details include striped and solid trims.

The capsule will be available on the Fila website and the sneakers will also be sold at Champs stores and online.

Hill, who is now a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. He also co-hosts “NBA Inside Stuff” on NBA TV.

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fila Revisits Grant Hill's Sprite Commercials

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad