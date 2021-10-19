Fila Revisits Grant Hill’s Sprite Commercials With New Capsule

Back in the 1990s, NBA star Grant Hill became well known off the court for a series of commercials for Sprite. And now, Fila has collaborated with the soft drink brand on a limited-edition capsule that offers a fresh take on the classic spot from 1995.

The Fila Grant Hill x Sprite two-piece capsule, consisting of a sneaker and shorts, features the former player wearing the Grant Hill 1, his first signature shoe with Fila, which has been recreated with the Sprite logo.

The Grant Hill 1 x Sprite, which will retail for $140, features reflective detailing throughout and Sprite-inspired graphics. It mixes white, blue and Sprite’s signature green color. Design elements include embroidered logos, as well as Sprite branding on the tongue, heel, sockliner and outsole beneath the rubber. Additional details include pull tabs on the tongue and heel, and a padded tongue and collar and a perforated toe box.

The Grant Hill x Sprite Short, which will sell for $68, features the Sprite and Grant Hill logos, in a color palette that ties back to the sneaker. Additional design details include striped and solid trims.

The capsule will be available on the Fila website and the sneakers will also be sold at Champs stores and online.

Hill, who is now a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. He also co-hosts “NBA Inside Stuff” on NBA TV.