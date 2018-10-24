Fila has reunited with NBA Hall of Fame player, Grant Hill.

The sports brand said Wednesday it has signed a lifetime deal with Hill who had been an ambassador for the brand more than two decades ago.

Hill achieved tremendous success in his NBA career and is considered one of the greatest collegiate basketball players. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a museum in Springfield, Mass., that is dedicated to promoting and preserving the history of the sport.

Fila also pointed to Hill’s achievements off the court. The three-time winner of the Sportsmanship Award, he’s a host of the NBA TV’s “NBA Inside Stuff” and a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks. A father of two, he has been involved in the Special Olympics and is also active in a number of children’s charities.

“Fila is proud to have been a part of Grant’s history, partnering with him when he was drafted into the league,” said Jon Epstein, president of Fila North America. “Grant was a tough yet graceful competitor. He possesses a strong work ethic and has demonstrated resilience and perseverance. Grant truly embodies the spirit of Fila, a brand that is synonymous with game-changers in sport and beyond. We look forward to Grant being an integral part of our move-forward strategy in basketball.”

“Fila was there for my first professional steps on the court,” said Hill, who became known for his signature Fila shoe styles during his professional career. “We have now come full circle and I am thrilled to be a part of the family once again. I’m grateful for the brand’s continued loyalty and support as we begin this new chapter together.”

To launch the partnership, Hill will participate in Fila’s ComplexCon activation in November, where the company will unveil an exclusive line of products centered around the athlete. It will include two special-edition footwear styles that pay homage to Hill’s recent Hall of Fame induction as well as a line of tracksuits, hoodies, T-shirts and long-sleeved shirts.