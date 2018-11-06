Fila has signed a sponsorship agreement with 19-year-old American tennis player Sofia Kenin, who will join the company’s roster of endorsed WTA and ATP World Tour players who wear Fila on the court.

Kenin is the number 52-ranked WTA singles player. She was previously a Junior U.S. Open Finalist and the winner of the USTA Girls’ 18s National Championships.

Since turning pro in 2017, Kenin has won four ITF titles and reached an additional four finals. This season she had two wins against top 10 opponents, and her ranking improved nearly 150 spots. This week she will make her first appearance on the U.S. Fed Cup team as they compete against the Czech Republic for the title.

Born in Moscow, Kenin moved to the U.S. shortly after she was born and started playing tennis at five years old.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic brand that has a long, rich history of partnering with some of the best tennis players in the world,” said Kenin. “I’m excited for the opportunity to wear Fila and to have the brand’s support, both on and off the court, as I continue my career.”

“Sofia is an incredible young talent who has a bright future ahead of her in the sport,” said Gene Yoon, global chairman of Fila. “After an impressive 2018 season, she is poised to become one of the next rising stars in women’s tennis.”

As reported in June, Fila signed Leo Borg, the 15-year-old son of tennis great Björn Borg, to a sponsorship deal. Leo Borg was ranked number one in the under-14 age group in tennis in Sweden and scored the Swedish Masters title in November for that category. The younger Borg joined his father as an athlete sponsored by Fila. Earlier this year, the brand reinstated its relationship with Björn Borg, a deal that dates to 1975, with a new ambassadorship deal. Leo Borg will appear in Fila advertising in 2019.