Fila Teams With Barneys for Footwear Capsule

Fila and Barneys New York have had a long history of collaborating on apparel and footwear collections, and on Tuesday, the latest fruits of their relationship will drop.

The sports brand and the retailer are partnering on a limited-edition footwear collection featuring six styles for men and women. The Barneys New York x Fila collection features classic silhouettes in muted tones as well as chunky silhouettes in bright colors.

“Barneys is a brand with rich history, known for its unique collaborations,” said Ber-tia Barron, vice president of brand, luxe for Authentic Brands Group, owner of Barneys New York. “We are excited to bring these two distinguished brands together again.”

The men’s offering includes the Original Tennis shoe, upgraded with a leather upper and one-inch sole with dual brand logos on the tongue and sockliner, along with the R1Runner that sports a Vibram outsole, full grain leather, ripstop nylon and perforated suede in black, gold, red and blue with a Fila logo on the heel pull tab. The third men’s model is the Ray Tracer TR4, another new style for Fila targeted to the streetwear audience with a suede upper and a quilted collar and a deboss designed sidewall, reflective upper stripe pull tabs and dual brand logos.

The R1 Runner

The women’s shoes include the Disrupter II Exp, a chunky sole with a sawtooth rubber outsole and molded EVA sockliner, dual brand logos on the tongue, sockliner and heel and rose gold aglets on the end of the shoelaces. There are also women’s versions of the Orignal Tennis Lux and the R1 Runner.

Prices range from $150 for the Disruptor and $225 for the Original Tennis Lux to $250 for the R1 Runner and $275 for the Ray Tracer TR4.

The collection will be sold on the Saks Fifth Avenue and Fila e-commerce sites as well as in stores at Barneys Japan. Barneys operates 11 freestanding stores in Japan as well as freestanding Barneys shops at Saks stores in Greenwich, Conn., New York City, Bal Harbour, Fla., Beverly Hills, Boston and Toronto.