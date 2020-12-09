THINK NEON PINK: Before becoming the well-known stylist and fashion editor she is today, in 1990 Katie Grand spent a good part of her student loan to buy a Comme des Garçons dress. When in 2009 she launched the glossy magazine Love with Condé Nast, she hosted a party at Dover Street Market, the London-based store founded by Comme des Garçons creative director Rei Kawakubo and her husband Adrian Joffe. Now Grand, who is currently helming the recently established The Perfect Magazine, is launching her first product collaboration in collaboration with Dover Street Market and Fila.

As part of Dover Street Market’s holiday project, called Fluro Rebellion, Grand teamed with Fila on a limited-edition capsule that will be available at the Dover Street Market locations in London, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing and Singapore, as well as the retailer’s online shop.

The limited-edition unisex line includes a black sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and a pair of rubber slides, all embellished with The Perfect Magazine’s mascot — a hand-drawn dog inspired by Grand’s own dog — as well as a customized Perfect X Fila hand-written logo created by The Perfect Magazine’s team. In keeping with the main theme of Dover Street Market’s holiday project, the logo was embellished with neon pink touches.

View Gallery Related Gallery Photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour

“As soon as Dover Street Market learnt I was doing something new, they immediately reached out to me to collaborate and we started working with Fila on the capsule,” said Grand. “I wanted Perfect to be much bigger than a paper magazine or a social platform,” said the editor. For its official debut, The Perfect Magazine did a takeover of Valentino’s social media on the occasion of the brand’s spring 2021 runway show held last September in Milan. “[The Perfect Magazine] is a 360-degree experience,” added Grand. “Our goal is to collaborate with people on lots of different aspects and facets of the fashion industry.”

“Katie is a longstanding and treasured friend of Dover Street Market. We are delighted to be able to work with her on her new content platform, studio and creative agency ‘Perfect.’ We are looking forward to having the collaboration with Fila launch as part of our Fluro Rebellion campaign,” said Dover Street Market vice president Dickon Bowden.

“Fila is happy to collaborate with Katie Grand and Perfect Magazine for this new exciting project with Dover Street Market. Katie’s idea, when she launched Perfect Magazine, was to communicate with several creative languages, which is something Fila always felt part of its philosophy and it’s great to be one of the first brands to develop a collaboration with them,” said Fila global marketing director Barbara Mora. “This is just the first of other exciting activities that Fila is planning globally for 2021, a very important year for the company that will celebrate its 110th anniversary. “

The collaboration with Grand and Dover Street Market is part of Fila’s strategy aimed at continuing to increase its brand awareness among a hip global community.

Most recently, Fila launched the second drop of the Project 7 limited-edition capsule created in collaboration with South Korean band BTS, an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene.” With 34.1 million Instagram followers, the musicians in the seven years since they broke out on the worldwide music scene have created a blizzard of publicity. Each member — RM, Jin, Suga, j-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — has cultivated their own personal style and a massive base of fans.