Fila has added Tommy Haas to its family.

The brand on Monday said it has reached a sponsorship agreement with the former number-two ranked tennis player, who won 15 singles titles and captured more than 500 match wins in his career. He also won a silver medal at the 2000 Olympic Summer Games in Sydney. Haas is the tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open, the largest combined men’s and women’s professional tennis tournament in the world.

“Fila is an iconic brand, with global appeal in both sport and style,” Haas said. “I have always appreciated how the company’s rich heritage inspires innovative designs, on the tennis court and beyond. It has been especially exciting to see the brand’s current success in the fashion world, from high-profile collaborations to its participation in Milan Fashion Week.”

“Tommy’s success during his playing career, and his continued involvement with the game since his retirement, made him a terrific fit as a brand ambassador for Fila,” said Gene Yoon, global chairman of Fila.

Last year, Fila brought back Hall of Fame tennis player Bjӧrn Borg as a brand ambassador, more than 40 years after its original relationship.