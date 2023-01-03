Silver-haired Filmmakers Dominate Saint Laurent’s Latest Campaign

SILVER STREAK: Anthony Vaccarello stacked Saint Laurent’s latest men’s campaign with legendary filmmakers — all of them over the official retirement age.

Silver hair — worn spiky by Jim Jarmusch and Pedro Almodóvar, slicked back by David Cronenberg and tousled by Abel Ferrera – and major attitude are the main takeaways from the black-and-white images by photographer David Sims.

Almodóvar, who dons statement sunglasses and even a fur coat, already has ties to Saint Laurent. Last June, the French house said it would produce a 30-minute English-language movie by the Spanish auteur.

The Western is to star Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal and start filming in August, with a release expected at a yet-to-be-determined film festival in 2023. All characters will be costumed in Saint Laurent clothes and accessories designed by Vaccarello, as reported.

Vaccarello has made bespoke films a key feature of his tenure, with Saint Laurent producing the movies in addition to wardrobing them. They’re part of his Self project that launched in 2018 and is meant as an artistic commentary seen through the lens of Saint Laurent.

Previous iterations included films and photography signed by author Bret Easton Ellis, performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, photographer Daido Moriyama, film director Gaspar Noé, as well as a chapter curated by Hong Kong’s Wong Kar-Wai and directed by Wing Shya. Noé’s film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.