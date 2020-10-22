Ford, Filson and forests — a triple-headed match made in heaven.

Ford, through its soon-to-be-released Bronco brand, has partnered with Filson to celebrate firefighters and raise funds to help maintain and preserve America’s natural resources and national forests.

The two companies will collaborate to raise funds in support of the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation programs and promote fire prevention awareness through the introduction of a limited-edition Bronco + Filson outdoor capsule and a custom Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept vehicle inspired by vintage U.S. Forest Service Broncos and Filson’s signatures materials such as canvas and leather.

“Ford and Filson share a unique history of helping protect our nation’s wildfire crews for more than a century and helping them access rugged areas of forests,” said Dave Rivers, Bronco’s marketing manager. “Today, we’re combining those strengths to support those who protect our natural resources as well as helping preserve our nation’s forests for future generations.”

Ford’s Bronco Wild Fund, which launched earlier this week, also will donate two Bronco four-door SUVs modeled after the Wildland Fire Rig concept car to support forest firefighting crews who protect communities and defend vital natural resources. In addition, the automotive company said it donate a percentage of the price of every Bronco sold to the Wild Fund with a goal of $5 million annually.

Filson, in turn, will donate 50 percent of the proceeds from its three-piece capsule collection — a twill duffle, water bottle and Outfitter T-shirts with a bucking Bronco logo — to the Foundation.

The news of the collaboration comes amid one of the most devastating U.S. fire seasons in history, with more than 7.5 million acres already destroyed.

The concept car, which is based off of the new Bronco Badlands four-door SUV, is designed to pay tribute to the Forest Service. It features the organization’s signature green paint color, includes features a full fire skid with water tank in back and interior design elements made from Filson fabrics and accessories including green duck canvas door bolsters, armrests and seat trim surrounds, quilted black leather seats inspired by Filson’s jacket lining, with embossed Bronco logo. Grab handles on the instrument panel and center console are painted in matching Filson otter green. Fireproof ripstop nylon similar to that used on Filson backpacks and briefcases is used for the bimini-style top and rear cargo area divider. The vehicle also features a CB radio and a Bronco horse logo plated in Filson brass on the steering wheel.

“The Filson and Bronco collaboration was a natural fit, given the deep histories both brands have with the U.S. Forest Service dating back to the midcentury, when crews relied on the Filson Cruiser jackets and first-generation Broncos to reach remote terrain and protect them in harsh conditions,” said Doug Thielen, director of marketing at Filson. “Our resilient materials and innovative product designs are the perfect complement for the rugged Bronco SUV, and honor wildland firefighters who risk it all to protect our forests and natural resources.”

Although this specific car is a concept vehicle, Ford said in July that it would be reintroducing the Bronco to the market after 25 years. And the response has been “amazing,” Rivers said. “We’ve taken 165,000 reservations.” The Bronco Sport will go on sale next month and the two- and four-door SUVs in the spring of 2021.