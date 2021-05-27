On Friday, New York City-based fine jewelry brand Jade Trau will open up shop in Southampton. The new store, located at 46 Jobs Lane, will feature a selection of founder and designer Jade Lustig’s “new classic” ethically sourced diamond, gold and platinum signature baubles ranging from $500 to $20,000, while providing consultations and on-site restyling. The brand plans to host events, including a piercing party — with COVID-19 protocols — for the store’s Memorial Day weekend opening.

“I’ve been looking for my happy place and I love how peaceful it is — how green it is. When I went there for the first time, it felt like home….I want to create a place that brings the easiness of everyday jewelry to the Hamptons,” Lustig, who is a native New Yorker, stated.