DIAMONDS, ANYONE?: In her role as Lorelei Lee in the 1953 film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Marilyn Monroe performed “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Now Marilyn aficionados can “get the look” from the M.Monroe Collection, a fine jewelry line priced between $150 for a simple sterling silver chain to $350,000 for the statement piece, the Stellar Cosmos Necklace, in 18-karat rose gold featuring 11 white diamonds in varying sizes.

Many items in the collection include a signature M hangtag that includes a diamond accent mark, representing the Monroe mole on the left side of her face.

The line is available at the M.Monroe web site. Authentic Brands Group, the brand management firm that owns the intellectual property assets for the Marilyn Monroe brand, partnered with Adama Partners for the line. Adama, a New York-based venture firm focusing on the global diamond, gemstone and jewelry industries, last year combined forces with Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street to take online jeweler Blue Nile private.

Separately, ABG has a number of other developments in the works for many of its brands.

The group will introduce an Aéropostale gender-neutral capsule collection for holiday, and its Frye footwear brand will expand into ready-to-wear for women and men this fall, focusing on outerwear and knits for its first collection. ABG’s Adrienne Vittadini brand will also move into outerwear and activewear later this month, and footwear brand Taryn Rose will introduce a weatherproof line for fall. Designer brand Hervé Léger will be showing at New York Fashion Week next month, with the new collection under the oversight of a new creative director.