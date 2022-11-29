×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

How a Scarcely Known Brand Hooked Up With McDonald’s

The Helsinki-based streetwear company has created a collection that only select fast-food workers could get their hands on.

Backstage at the Vain-McDonald's Finland runway show.
Backstage at the Vain-McDonald's Finland runway show. Photo Courtesy McDonald's Finland

Hold the fries, let’s have some fashion.

The little-known Finnish streetwear brand Vain is getting some major league attention, thanks to an unusual tie-up with Mcdonalds. Instead of teaming up for a collaboration like the sellout one with Travis Scott, McDonald’s tapped the 18-month-old company to develop a compact collection made from old McDonald’s uniforms that were offered solely to select McDonald’s Finland employees.

The partnership unfolded after Finnish rap artist Cledos, who curated a meal for McDonald’s last fall in Finland, was seen with Vain apparel in the background of a campaign. The fast-food chain’s creative team later floated the idea of working together by Vain’s creative director Jimi Vain Särmö and his team, a spokesperson for McDonald’s Finland said. “We were immediately stunned by their love for the brand, when we went further with the discussions with them. It was clear that we had a perfect brand fit for unexpected collaboration,” the McDonald’s Finland spokesperson said.

Related Galleries

A gingham dress, leather-looking zip-front jacket, slouchy pants, logo hoodie and other styles make up the 30-piece collection, which debuted in June with a runway show. The assortment is the first fully sustainable one produced by the brand.

McDonald's Vain
Making McDonald’s a more interesting brand and employer was part of the incentive for aligning with Vain. Photo Courtesy

Interest in vain has ramped up, as recent CNN coverage has given the company global exposure. In an interview Tuesday, Vain chief executive officer Roope Reinola said, “If we were selling these products that are trending right now, it would be super crazy.”

Nevertheless, Vain has seen “huge growth” on its social media channels and via its online store. In the past few days, daily site traffic has spiked to 150,000 compared to a few thousand, as was typical before. In addition, the upswing in social media followers is boosting e-commerce sales and influencers and members of the media are now more willing to post about Vain, the CEO said.

McDonald's
The designs are made from repurposed McDonald’s uniforms.

Reinola is banking on seeing greater sales results when Vain unveils its fall collection in January at Pitti Uomo in Italy. “That will be a much bigger collection and presentation because of the attention that we have gotten from this project,” he said.

Vain was banking on a lot of social media traction for the collaboration since McDonald’s is such a huge brand, Reinola said. “But of course, we were surprised that it turned out this great. Always there is a little bit of luck required. There weren’t a lot of big [streetwear] project launches this week so there was a lot of room for us to gain exposure.”

With online sales accounting for 90 to 95 percent of Vain’s annual volume, the company plans to bolster its wholesale distribution through central European retailers. The aim is to start wholesaling in the U.S. later next year. New hires will be added to Vain’s nine-person team with sales, marketing and social media being key areas of focus.

Vain
The Finnish brand is expecting a sales boost, when it unveils its fall collection at Pitti Uomo. Photo Courtesy

Interestingly, McDonald’s Finland workers that scored the Vain apparel are not supposed to wear the styles as uniforms, but “just for fun,” Reinola said. Rather than set out to generate direct sales, McDonald’s Finland’s objective was and continues to be “to build trust and make McDonald’s a more interesting employer and brand among young people,” the spokesperson said. “The metrics and goals for it are in the brand’s attributes.”

The fast-food giant’s consumer-driven collaborations have included Cactus Plant Flea Market, Eric Emanuel and other brands for special promotions. The demand is apparent, given that a set of four-eyed plastic Cactus Plant Flea Market figurines were offered for resale on eBay for a whopping $300,000.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Hot Summer Bags

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Finnish Streetwear Brand Vain Rethinks McDonalds Uniforms

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad