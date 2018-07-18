BACK TO THE ORIGINS: Fiorucci is back in Milan.

The brand is gearing up to present its spring 2019 collection at Milan trade show White Milano, during the fair’s upcoming edition scheduled for Sept. 21 to 24 to coincide with the city’s fashion week.

The Tortona 27/Superstudio Più venue will host a special area where the brand has been invited to show its new collection as special guest of the trade show.

In addition to the presentation, Fiorucci will also install a pop-up store at the Tortona 31/Archiproducts location where buyers and press will have the chance to purchase items from the brand’s fall 2018 collection.

“Fiorucci is the first lifestyle brand and concept store to have blended music, art and fashion under the same umbrella […]. We are proud to be part of the White Milano fair, to bring the label back to its glorious origins,” said Janie Schaffer, who along with Stephen Schaffer acquired the label in June 2015 from Edwin Jeans.

“We are not only paying homage to a great innovator, who has always inspired me personally with his vision, but we are also enthusiastic to contribute to the relaunch of the brand, which makes its comeback starting from White,” added Massimiliano Bizzi, founder and president of the trade show, referring to late Elio Fiorucci, who founded the namesake label in 1967.

Fiorucci has been ramping up a comeback. After acquiring the brand, the Schaffers managed to relaunch the storied Italian label by hiring a range of fashion industry figures including Annabelle Lacuna and Max Hörmann, who are heading the design team.

The first store under the new ownership was unveiled on Brewer Street in Soho during London Fashion Week last September, while stockists include Barneys New York and Opening Ceremony, The Webster in Miami, 10 Corso Como in Milan and Selfridges in London.

Elio Fiorucci made a name for himself during the Seventies and Eighties with his camouflage and leopard skin prints and colored and stretch jeans. Before the Schaffers took over, the brand was owned by Edwin, a division of Itochu, since 1990.