Fire Strikes Tiffany & Co. Landmark Store

A fire in Tiffany & Co.’s recently renovated Midtown flagship took hold Thursday morning.

A call came into the New York City Fire Department at 9:38 a.m. and crews reported to the 727 Fifth Avenue at East 56th Street. No injuries have been reported, according to a NYFD spokesman.

The transformer fire started in an electrical vault in the street. Multiple NYFD units remain on the scene investigating and are also inspecting surrounding properties.

The LVMH-owned company unveiled what it considers to be its “Landmark” store at the end of April, following two years of extensive renovations to transform one of Manhattan’s top tourist destinations. At 110,000 square feet, Landmark is one of the largest single-brand luxury stores in the world across accessories, apparel and jewelry. As of 2019, the store ranked fifth as New York’s City most popular tourist attraction.

A media request to Tiffany’s was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Jewelry displayed on the ground floor of Tiffany’s New York City Landmark store. Sarah Jacobs/WWD

The fire occurred just after the morning commute for many area workers. Photos of Thursday morning’s fire show black smoke billowing from the store and clouding the crowded sidewalk. It was not immediately known how many engines and firefighters were called to the scene, and if the building remains evacuated.

The tony address, where Audrey Hepburn famously peered into streetfront windows in the 1961 feature film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” is a hub of Manhattan’s luxury shopping, office building and galleries. Bergdorf Goodman’s has two nearby locations, as well as Chanel, Dior, Harry Winston and others. LVMH acquired Tiffany for $15.8 billion in 2021, which was the largest deal ever made in the luxury market. The luxury conglomerate has invested heavily in overhauling the branding with the help of celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Millions have also been invested in offering more updated products, and the revamp of the Peter Marino-designed flagship store is a cornerstone in those efforts.

Marino could not be reached immediately for comment.

Audrey Hepburn as seen through the windows of Tiffany & Co’s Landmark windows. Courtesy Everett Collection

Con Edison has also been called to what is an active scene, according to the NYFD. A media request to Con Edison was recognized Thursday, but not immediately responded to.