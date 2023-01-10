×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women’s Empowerment in an Akris Dress

The first lady and President Joe Biden are in the midst of a 48-hour stay in Mexico.

Arturo Olive, Managing Director of NFL Mexico, Diana Flores, Quarterback of the Mexico Women National Flag Football Team, US First Lady Jill Biden, and Luis Fernandez, Head of the Federal Education Authority in Mexico, attend a Tochito NFL Flag Football event in Mexico City on January 9, 2023
Arturo Olive, managing director of NFL Mexico, Diana Flores, quarterback of the Mexico Women National Flag Football Team, First Lady Jill Biden, and Luis Fernandez, head of the federal education authority in Mexico, attend a Tochito NFL Flag Football event in Mexico City Monday. RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images

A CURIOUS CHOICE: While hosting a discussion about women’s empowerment in Mexico City, First Lady Jill Biden turned up in a cotton denim dress from an unexpected resource: the Swiss designer Albert Kriemler of Akris.

The colorfully printed, buttoned-up collared dress was from the brand’s 2023 resort collection. The first lady and President Joe Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday for a whirlwind tour that among other things drew attention to the 200th year of bilateral relations between the two nations. FLOTUS had hosted Mexico’s First Lady Gutierrez Muller and her son Jesus at the White House last year on Cinco de Mayo.

On Tuesday, FLOTUS will enjoy a media-free lunch with Muller and Canada’s First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the Palacio Nacional, followed by a tour of the Templo Mayor. The Bidens will head home later in the day. Their 48-hour stay included a trilateral dinner Monday night with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife. Earlier in the day, FLOTUS supported local students at a flag football event organized by Tochito NFL — a National Football League-backed flag football program that champions gender equality and girls’ empowerment. During her remarks earlier Monday at a meet-up with students, Jill Biden noted, “Poetry and prose, dance and music, they can unite us across time and languages, and borders.”

Related Galleries

The creative director behind Akris is Albert Kriemler. Representatives from Akris did not respond immediately to a request asking how Akris and FLOTUS connected. The bespectacled designer traveled to the Beltway last fall for the unveiling of the Swiss boutique’s first store in Washington, D.C., at CityCenterDC. Known to take a studied approach to fashion, Kreimler is keen on collaborations with painters, architects, photographers and other creatives, having joined forces with Carmen Herrera, Geta Bratescu and Thomas Ruff, among other talents. The brand was founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Kreimler started working at the company in 1980.

Another often-photographed international personality — Princess Charlene of Monaco — is also a fan of Akris, having worn designs from the collection for key appearances in the principality and beyond. The wife of Prince Albert sported a sleeveless silver ecru metallic Lurex embroidered gown for the royal couple’s Happy New Year video that was posted on Instagram to kick off 2023. Princess Charlene has also turned up at Akris fashion shows.

Albert Kriemler
Albert Kriemler Courtesy Photo
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Hot Summer Bags

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

First Lady Jill Biden Talks Women's Empowerment in an Akris Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad