FLYING SOLO: Like President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump is bombarded by opinions — spoken, shouted, insinuated and whispered — but her independent streak and designer wardrobe remain. En route to Palm Beach Friday afternoon with her husband and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife Akie, FLOTUS boarded Air Force One wearing white wide-legged Michael Kors pants, a black button-front blouse and a black wool coat.

Earlier in the day, the First Lady, who spends the weekdays in Manhattan so that her son Barron can attend school, arrived in Washington, D.C., in time to greet the Abes. But Japan’s First Lady was on her own, visiting Gallaudet University and later in the day attending a National Cherry Blossom Festival committee meeting at the Japanese Embassy, according to a CNN report. It is more customary for First Ladies to keep the wives of visiting dignitaries company during their visits. But as many American voters and international observers can attest to, the Trump White House is not exactly predictable.

Case in point: the first couple’s wining-and-dining weekend plans for the Abes will be centered at Mar-a-Lago. Before the President and Japan’s Prime Minister tee off for a round of golf on Saturday, the first couple was expected to host an intimate dinner for their foreign guests at the Florida estate that was once home to Marjorie Merriweather Post. While not a state dinner by any stretch, the affair will no doubt be memorable for the guests. Although FLOTUS named Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd as her social secretary earlier this week, Friday night’s dinner was closed to the press, according to the White House pool report.

FLOTUS also wore Michael Kors for another major photo-op — for her trip to the voting booth in November on Election Day. On that day, she opted for a sleeveless ecru Michael Kors dress she paired with a camel-colored Balmain coat that she elegantly draped over her shoulders. The Slovenian-born former model appeared to knock off her own élan Friday, wearing her black coat in a similar way on the tarmac before marching up the jetway.

The First Lady seems to be bipartisan when it comes to American designers, considering Kors’ spring runway show. Performing live at the September event, Rufus Wainwright sent guests on their way, by saying “I’m with her” — as in Hillary Clinton.