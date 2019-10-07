In helping to kick off the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Red Ribbon Rally, First Lady Melania Trump called for the end of marketing e-cigarettes and vaping to minors.

During her remarks this morning in Washington, D.C., FLOTUS said, “We need to continue encouraging teenagers and young adults that have fallen into drug addiction to be brave enough to admit it, to talk about it and to get help. This also includes addiction associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. It is important to me that we all work to educate children and families about the dangers associated with this habit. Marketing this addictive product to children must stop,” according to a transcript of her remarks.

Wearing a black sleeveless Prada dress, Trump was the first first lady to visit DEA’s headquarters. Monday’s message may have been about anti-drugs, but her attire hinted at sustainability. FLOTUS wore the same all-business sheath for a Sept. 23 visit to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell with students from the United Nations International School. A pool report noted that the first lady did not wear a red ribbon today and that an East Wing staffer said FLOTUS had not received one in advance of the DEA event.

FLOTUS was joined at today’s opener by “Breaking Bad” actor Dean Norris, who served as the event’s emcee, and acting DEA administrator Uttam Dhillon, who noted a 5 percent decline in overdoses, according to a pool report.

On occasion, Trump has worn repeat outfits for key appearances. En route to the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, in August, Trump also shopped in her closet, so to speak, wearing a seasons-old Chanel jacket for the departure flight from Joint Base Andrews and a Raf Simons-designed Calvin Klein dress upon arrival in France.

To accent the Red Ribbon Rally, red ribbon bouquets, a red and white balloon rainbow, and red and white flowers were used to decorate the auditorium and a ribbon banner on the stage were used to decorate the DEA’s auditorium, and a sign that was used as the backdrop on the stage read, “Pledge to live a safe and drug-free life!” The speakers addressed a crowd of 300 people, half of whom consisted of local students who are taking the drug-free pledge, according to a White House pool report.

In the midst of President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, FLOTUS has been taking a more public role. In addition to today’s DEA Red Ribbon Rally event, last week’s two-day trip to Wyoming and the NYSE visit, she cut the ribbon for the reopening of the Washington Monument last month.