LONDON — First Lady Melania Trump swapped her summer whites for a more autumnal shade of khaki as Tuesday’s weather turned from warm and sunny to a more London shade of cold and gray.

She wore a fitted, beige Celine shirtdress for a garden party at 10 Downing Street, with Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip May.

She accented the all-business look with a black belt, gloves and matching crocodile Birkin bag. FLOTUS likes Celine so much that she wore a white shimmery dress from the house for last year’s White House holiday portrait.

Trump’s New York-based stylist Hervé Pierre has made a habit of canvassing Madison Avenue boutiques and other designer outposts in the city in search of politically appropriate looks for his White House client.

Shopping off-the-rack, as he routinely does, requires a lot of legwork. He may have had his work cut out for him preparing for the London trip as Burberry is pretty much the only major luxury British brand with options fitting for a First Lady, and with several New York City locations.

She’ll be changing outfits once again this evening ahead of a dinner that the Trumps are hosting at Winfield House in Regent’s Park, the home of the U.S. Ambassador to Britain. Guests will include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Connected as Pierre is to every integral appearance during this week’s state visit, he never travels with FLOTUS on such occasions. A designer in his own right, Pierre has his own back-to-back schedule to deal with in New York. The latest edition of the Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre collection that he creates with Nicolas Caito is being shown to select retailers through Thursday.