THE GREAT OUTDOORS: First Lady Melania Trump spent Friday morning with a group of bilingual elementary school students at the Grand Teton National Park to play up the benefits of getting out into the open air.

Out West for a two-day stay to promote the wellness aspect of her “Be Best” initiative and the National Parks Service, FLOTUS and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt watched the youngsters play “Fire Land” (a fire ecology and forest management game that riffs on the board game “Candy Land,” according to a pool report.) The second and fourth graders also made the most of a dress-up station, suiting up like park rangers and backcountry firefighters. They also explained the symbolism of the National Park Service’s logo to their two guests of honor from Washington D.C., the pool report noted.

Melania Trump’s NPS-supporting swing is meant to also raise awareness for the #EveryKidOutdoors program. Embracing the elements, FLOTUS floated down the Snake River with fourth graders Thursday afternoon. FLOTUS posted photos and video of her “great first day” on Twitter Friday morning. Dressed casually in a tan hooded down jacket, black turtleneck, pants and lace-up low-heeled boots, FLOTUS’ ensemble accented the Boy Scouts’ uniforms.

Friday’s roll call, so to speak, required a few tweaks. There was one change of plans. Contrary to Thursday’s East Wing-authorized, rain-or-shine prediction, today’s trip to Yellowstone National Park has been nixed, due to inclement weather, according to the pool report.