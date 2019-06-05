After two days of pageantry and politics in London, President Trump headed to the English coast to join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and other politicians in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

While the story of the Normandy landings was retold from the stage, First Lady Melania Trump listened in beside Greek President Prokopos Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The First Lady went shopping in her closet, as they say, wearing a striking, flared coat dress from The Row that her stylist Herve Pierre purchased some time ago. Like the other daytime looks that Trump has sported during her London stay, the coat has a certain sensibility to it. Just as her choice of the beige Celine shirtdress had a Christian Dior New Look feel to it for a trip to 10 Downing Street, today’s ivory-colored style designed by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen is of the same ilk. The voluminous toile skirt lends itself to movement, which there will be a lot of as the day progresses.

(The Olsen sisters, meanwhile, were saluted Monday night at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s annual awards, after winning their fifth CFDA award, this time for accessories.) They, too, are familiar with certain political circles, as Ashley’s husband is Olivier Sarkozy, who is the half brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

The First Lady topped off her ensemble with a Philip Treacy hat. The milliner has designed an assortment of royal hats through the years, including ones for the newly minted Duchess of Sussex. The black and white hat she wore to this year’s Royal Ascot attracted considerable attention, with some online critics calling it Eliza Doolittle-inspired.

