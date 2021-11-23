First Look at the Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama Collaboration

LONDON — The fashion community is no stranger to Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama — he gained the industry’s attention by collaborating with Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones for the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection.

To further expand his fashion credentials, the famed artist, known for his bionic sexy robots, on Tuesday revealed the full lineup of his highly anticipated collaboration with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning. Sorayama teased the collaboration back in September, leaving many wondering what the new “sexy robot” sneaker or apparel might look like.

A sculpture Hajime Sorayama made for Li-Ning, with a sign saying that “To Mr. Li Ning , anything is possible.” Courtesy

For the upcoming drop, due to be released soon via selected retailers worldwide, Sorayama took inspiration from the torch symbol, which is placed as a key graphic on hoodies and sweaters. The artist made a piece of artwork, a silver robot arm holding a gold Li-Ning logo, for the project. He signed “To Mr. Li Ning, anything is possible” on the piece.

The drop includes short-sleeved T-shirts, skateboards, a basketball and Li-Ning’s high-performance running sneaker model, Shadow, in an all-white colorway. The model made its debut as part of Li-Ning’s collaboration with the Danish fashion label Soulland.

A model wearing items from the Li Ning x Hajime Sorayama collaboration. YORKCHANG/Courtesy

As the second-largest sportswear brand in China, Li-Ning has built an impressive global profile since it made its New York Fashion Week debut in 2018. The brand has in the past collaborated with Stefano Pilati’s Random Identities, Neil Barrett, Yu Prize winner Chen Peng, Soulland, Erik Ellington on a skateboarding line and NBA stars like Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, D’Angelo Russell and CJ McCollum.

The brand last week launched a high-end line called the 1990 collection, which bears a motif comprised of three of its original logos used when the brand was founded by gymnast Li Ning in 1990.

A sweater from the Li Ning x Hajime Sorayama collaboration. Xie Chao/Courtesy

