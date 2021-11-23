×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

First Look at the Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama Collaboration

This highly anticipated capsule comes with a pair of all-white Shadow sneakers, skateboards, a basketball and short-sleeved T-shirts.

A pair of sneakers from the
A pair of sneakers from the Li Ning x Hajime Sorayama collaboration. Xie Chao/Courtesy

LONDON — The fashion community is no stranger to Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama — he gained the industry’s attention by collaborating with Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones for the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection.

To further expand his fashion credentials, the famed artist, known for his bionic sexy robots, on Tuesday revealed the full lineup of his highly anticipated collaboration with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning. Sorayama teased the collaboration back in September, leaving many wondering what the new “sexy robot” sneaker or apparel might look like.

A sculpture Hajime Sorayama made for Li-Ning, with an signature saying that "To Li Ning, anything is possible."
A sculpture Hajime Sorayama made for Li-Ning, with a sign saying that “To Mr. Li Ning, anything is possible.” Courtesy

For the upcoming drop, due to be released soon via selected retailers worldwide, Sorayama took inspiration from the torch symbol, which is placed as a key graphic on hoodies and sweaters. The artist made a piece of artwork, a silver robot arm holding a gold Li-Ning logo, for the project. He signed “To Mr. Li Ning, anything is possible” on the piece.

The drop includes short-sleeved T-shirts, skateboards, a basketball and Li-Ning’s high-performance running sneaker model, Shadow, in an all-white colorway. The model made its debut as part of Li-Ning’s collaboration with the Danish fashion label Soulland.

First Look at the Li-Ning x
A model wearing items from the Li Ning x Hajime Sorayama collaboration. YORKCHANG/Courtesy

As the second-largest sportswear brand in China, Li-Ning has built an impressive global profile since it made its New York Fashion Week debut in 2018. The brand has in the past collaborated with Stefano Pilati’s Random Identities, Neil Barrett, Yu Prize winner Chen Peng, Soulland, Erik Ellington on a skateboarding line and NBA stars like Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, D’Angelo Russell and CJ McCollum.

The brand last week launched a high-end line called the 1990 collection, which bears a motif comprised of three of its original logos used when the brand was founded by gymnast Li Ning in 1990.

A sweater from the Li Ning x Hajime Sorayama collaboration
A sweater from the Li Ning x Hajime Sorayama collaboration. Xie Chao/Courtesy

Li-Ning Goes Premium With New Line 1990

Li-Ning Founder to Acquire Italian Shoemaker Amedeo Testoni

Li-Ning Moves Into Skateboarding With Erik Ellington

ad