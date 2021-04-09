Though it’s been a challenging time for most retailers due to the pandemic, Joseph Miller and David Fishbein of Platform are expanding their footprint.

After opening The Optimist, a curated men’s store inside their popular shopping and dining destination near Los Angeles in Culver City, Calif. (known as Platform, which offers a mix of fixed retailers like Reformation and various pop-ups), the business partners — who own real estate company Runyon Group — have ventured into women’s.

“Some people might call us crazy for opening a women’s multibrand store in 2021, but we have never done things the conventional way,” the duo said in a statement. “Everyone has been living in sweats and online shopping for the past 13 months, and we can feel people itching to get out and the energy of the city starting to come back.”

Offering about 75 brands (including Ganni, Proenza Schouler, Nanushka, Alexa Chung, La Double J and Bondi Born), Teller is a 2,800-square-foot space with an interior that was designed by Mike Moser and furnished with carefully selected items, all shoppable, such as a Gerrit Rietveld-created armchair and fiberglass chandelier by Greg Lynn.

Like The Optimist, Miller and Fishbein see Teller as an homage to L.A.

“We are constantly inspired by the multifaceted women of L.A., and most importantly, the women in our own lives,” continued the pair. “Teller is an ode to the women of our city. They constantly inspire us, and we wanted to create a space where they could come and discover something new.”

Teller, which opened quietly this week, is located at 8820 Washington Boulevard and online at Tellershop.com. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.