Chargeurs PCC and Fashion Institute of Technology are marrying technical innovation, a panel of industry veteran judges and sustainability in a wedding gown design challenge.

The interlinings company partnered with FIT for the Redefining Fashion Technologies Student Contest, where students are to design wedding gowns using at least 95 percent interlining materials, supplied by Chargeurs.

Fern Mallis, New York Fashion Week creator and FIT Foundation board member; Ken Downing, American Dream creative visionary and former Neiman Marcus fashion director; Madison Blank, Saks Fifth Avenue manager of designer ready-to-wear; Nancy Berger, Cosmopolitan publisher, and Angela Chan, managing director and president of Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies, will serve as judges for the competition.

“This competition is unique in that it showcases the integral role sustainable interlinings have in contributing to the shape, structure and beauty of garments. I’ve seen these students’ phenomenal works in progress, and we at Chargeurs — along with this distinguished panel of judges — couldn’t be more proud to support these designers in their educational journey,” Chan said.

The 150-year-old French company, which sells upwards of 300 million meters of interlining each year, is sponsoring the contest as part of its ongoing support for FIT’s next generation of talent but also to highlight its Sustainable 50 collection, which is a collection of 50 interlining products that launched in September.

Chargeurs is donating all of the materials for the contest, including product from its Sustainable 50 collection.

While this product line is their first complete collection of interlinings to be made with eco-responsible materials, including Better Cotton Initiative cotton, hemp and regenerated cellulosic fibers like Bemberg (the brand name of Cupro) by Asahi Kasei, the company actually introduced its Eco Interlining range in 2016. As early as 2012, development began on its sustainable interlining line alongside Kering.

Narrowing a pool of 20 competitors to a select few finalists, the judges will choose the contest winner on Wednesday.

