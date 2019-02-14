The Fashion Institute of Technology will recognize Nadja Swarovski and Laurent Claquin at the 2019 Sustainable Business and Design Conference and Annual Awards Gala.

Swarovski and Claquin will participate in panel discussions at the conference, which takes place April 3 and 4, and will be honored at the gala on the evening of April 3 at the American Museum of Natural History. This is the first year that FIT will bring these two signature events together to acknowledge the college’s institutional commitment to creative and compassionate sustainability.

Swarovski, the first female member of the Swarovski executive board since the company’s founding in 1895, will be given the Social Impact in Sustainability Award. She has led Swarovski’s global sustainability efforts since 2012, bringing responsible, ethical and environmental standards to the company’s business practices.

Claquin, president of Kering Americas, will receive the Corporate Innovation in Sustainability Award on behalf of Kering. At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kering was recognized as the most sustainable company in the world for the fashion and luxury industries, as well as the second most sustainable company across all industries globally.

The black-tie annual awards gala will be hosted by model, activist and social impact entrepreneur Amber Valletta and will benefit the FIT Foundation, the primary fund-raising arm of FIT that cultivates the next generation of creative leaders by enhancing programs, developing new initiatives and providing scholarship funds for students.

The sustainability conference, entitled “Innovating for the Future,” will gather leaders in sustainability and innovation, providing a platform for collaboration and discussion through the creative industries and highlighting advances in sustainable design and thought leadership.

In addition to keynote remarks by the FIT gala honorees, the two-day program will include film screenings, breakout sessions, interviews, networking opportunities and panels. Sustainability experts will be featured, such as Master & Muse executive director Amy Johnson, and representatives from Aveda, Eileen Fisher, Kering, For Days and PVH, as well as FIT alumni and faculty. Aveda is the conference’s presenting sponsor for 2019. The full conference program and tickets are available at fitnyc.edu/sustainabilityconference.

FIT was ranked second in The University Network’s “Top 10 Sustainable Fashion Schools in the World.” Since 2007, FIT has decreased its carbon footprint in New York by more than 55 percent by implementing new steam-powered systems on campus, installing sensors that turn lights off when rooms are empty, planting one and a third acres of green roofs, and reducing energy in extreme summer temperatures.