LATER BUT STRONGER: As Italy is still grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 cases, a number of the country’s leading fashion fairs have jointly revealed they will postpone their upcoming editions to March 20 to 24 next year — a month later than usual.

In particular, organizers of leading footwear fair Micam; accessories and leather goods trade show Mipel; Lineapelle, dedicated to the tannery industry, as well as TheOne Milano and Homi Fashion&Jewels Exhibition are planning to replicate the Stronger Together initiative that debuted last September and host their next editions at the same time and under one roof, the Milano-Rho fairgrounds, with the goal of improving the overall attractiveness of each fair.

Footwear fair Micam is scheduled for March 21 to 23, one day less than usual, in conjunction with Mipel and TheOne Milano, while Homi Fashion&Jewels Exhibition, a recently developed format backed by Fiera Milano, is now scheduled to take place March 20 to 22. Lineapelle will cap off the five-day event on March 23 and 24.

In a joint statement, the trade show organizers said each fair will comply with safety regulations and health-care mandates, leveraging the “organizational upgrade of the Milano-Rho fairgrounds, which not only have adopted all needed measures to guarantee safety, but also improved guidelines to handle the flows of visitors.”

Last September, the Stronger Together event grouping the five trade fairs drew 16,000 visitors, 25 percent coming from abroad.

Each organizer is already looking at new opportunities provided by ICE, the Italian trade agency, and the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation to further boost the attractiveness of next March’s editions.

The Italian trade show calendar is changing by the minute as the pandemic’s second wave has yet to be fully controlled.

As reported, earlier this month Pitti Immagine said it will postpone the Pitti Uomo, Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo trade shows by a month. They will now run simultaneously from Feb. 21 to 23 at the Fortezza da Basso and Stazione Leopolda locations in Florence.