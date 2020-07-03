Five million people – roughly the population of Ireland or New Zealand – registered for a chance to buy the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers, Pietro Beccari, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, told WWD.

The executive said 13,000 pairs of the coveted shoes were produced, with 5,000 pairs offered to Dior’s top clients, each of whom received a personal invitation.

That left 8,000 pairs for the rest of the world, and Beccari said Dior collected the names of willing buyers in the span of about nine hours.

On June 25, Dior launched a dedicated microsite at capsule.dior.com for the Air Jordan 1 by Dior drop. There, customers had an opportunity to buy the limited-edition shoes on a first-come, first-served basis. The shoes are priced at $2,000 for the low-top version and $2,200 for the high-top model.

Interested parties were asked to record their preferred model, size and pickup location. Each participant could register only once for the desired style and size.

For the Chinese market, a separate online experience was held via a dedicated WeChat program.

One of the most hotly anticipated sneaker launches of 2020, Dior’s collaboration with Air Jordan was unveiled at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami in December, and was scheduled to go on sale in March. The coronavirus pandemic forced the brands to postpone the rollout.

Kim Jones, creative director of men’s wear at Dior, is a keen collector of Air Jordan Ones, owning more than 40 pairs. The collaboration marks the Nike-owned label’s first step into the “luxury streetwear” segment.