Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Five Minutes With TikTok Star Noah Beck

The media sensation hit up the Balmain and Isabel Marant shows at Paris Fashion Week.

View ALL 15 Photos

PARIS — He’s one of TikTok’s biggest names, so perhaps it’s best to introduce Noah Beck by the numbers. It’s been a meteoric rise since his first post in January 2020 to becoming one of the platform’s standout stars, with 30.6 million followers. He boasts another 8.3 million on Instagram.

Though he’s best known for short lip-syncing videos and is shirtless in many of his most popular clips, Beck is sitting in some of the most coveted front rows this season. After attending Balmain’s 10th-anniversary blowout on Wednesday, and Isabel Marant’s Palais Royal show on Thursday, he plans to hit up Valentino on Friday.

While Beck says he’s new to the fashion world, he’s already got some pretty serious sartorial street cred. Beck was invited by Louis Vuitton as a virtual VIP guest to view Virgil Abloh’s collection in January, which he reviewed for Vogue.

WWD caught up with Beck at the Marant show to discuss his style pointers, and how he became a style star on social media.

WWD: It seems you are making the most of Paris Fashion Week.

Noah Beck: I’m just starting to get into fashion and I love it, every bit of it.

WWD: What made you start paying attention to fashion?

N.B.: A little over a few months ago, it’s when I just started posting outfits of the day on TikTok and then I realized that people liked that and then brands started reaching out like, “Hey, we see that Noah’s starting to take fashion more seriously.” And I was, like, “Maybe I am.” And then next thing was next, and now I’m here, and it’s amazing.

WWD: Were you just a sweatpants and soccer shorts kind of guy before?

N.B.: I’ve always had a love in a way; I’ve always known how to dress, and it’s kind of funny because that exact style is how my friends used to dress. And I would always kinda pop out in something a little more showy or I would match, where like my friends wouldn’t, and they’d just put a jersey and some jeans together and call it a fit. I always had an idea of what I liked and my kind of style and now I’ve really really built an identity for myself in fashion, and it’s been amazing.

WWD: What would you say that identity is? Very colorful, like your outfit today?

N.B.: I like to lean more toward black, very sleek classic looks and the European style look. I love that look, but today was kind of to show that I could be versatile. I would never usually wear something like this, but I’m trying new things.

WWD: What do you think of the way that TikTok has blown up in the fashion world?

N.B.: It’s amazing. Obviously I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for TikTok, and I think that people are finally starting to realize the power and the push that it has on people, the market and now, obviously, in fashion, and it’s amazing to see.

WWD: Is this your first fashion week?

N.B.: This is my second. I was just at New York Fashion Week, but [it’s the] first [in] Paris. It’s amazing. I love it. I had a little warm-up in New York, and coming here, things are a bit more open than when I came here last time, and everything feels exactly like I expected it to feel in terms of everyone just looking the best that they can look, and everyone being so nice and welcoming and just building relationships with people. It’s like a big network and it’s so fun to be here.

WWD: Who are your favorite designers?

N.B.: Isabel Marant, obviously, because I’m here. I was just at the Balmain show last night, obviously, it was an amazing, amazing show. Ami Paris, nothing but love for them, I love them. I’m going to Valentino tomorrow. So a lot of huge, huge things. I’m in love with clothes and style. No matter who it is, I love a good piece.

Got7’s Mark Tuan, Jesse Jo Stark Tease New Music Releases at Rick Owens

Blackpink’s Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund Pike on Dior’s Starry Front Row

Cardi B Dons Dramatic Cape at Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

