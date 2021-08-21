×
Five of New York’s Most Famous Dance Companies Partner Up for the First Time for Restart Stages at Lincoln Center

Sponsored by Chanel, the five major dance companies bound together to put on a show aiming at bringing life back to Lincoln Center.

Lincoln Center Restart Stages: Live Dance
BAAND Together at Lincoln Center Daniel Jackson

Early on in the pandemic, when the stages had been shuttered and performers were locked in their homes, the artistic directors from a handful of New York’s best-known dance companies got together on Zoom to talk it out. As the pandemic went on, so did the meetings, and they eventually decided to do something never before done, all in the name of giving rebirth to Lincoln Center: band together for a joint show.

This week saw the debut of the BAAND Together Dance Festival at Lincoln Center, made possible by Chanel. On stage at Damrosch Park were Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem, performing one after the next for the first time ever.

“Through the challenges of this past year, we made a commitment to meet weekly to act as a structure and
a support for one another, our companies, and our community,” the various artistic directors wrote in a statement. “This festival is a direct result of hours and hours of conversations, over months that informed our decision-making processes, individually and collectively, permitted our continued growth during the difficult times, and deepened our commitment to our
field and our city. This festival is a celebration of the glory of our art and the power of unity.”

Performances will run over the weekend, and free assigned seats will be available each evening through TodayTix Lottery.

Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell in American Ballet Theatre’s Let Me Sing Forevermore. BAAND Together Dance Festival, In an unprecedented celebration of dance, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem share the spotlight for the first time—on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell in American Ballet Theatre’s Let Me Sing Forevermore. BAAND Together Dance Festival, In an unprecedented celebration of dance, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem share the spotlight for the first time—on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Lazarus by Rennie Harris (excerpt). BAAND Together Dance Festival, In an unprecedented celebration of dance, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem share the spotlight for the first time—on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Lazarus by Rennie Harris (excerpt). BAAND Together Dance Festival, In an unprecedented celebration of dance, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem share the spotlight for the first time—on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
Taylor Stanley in New York City Ballet’s Ces noms que nous portons by Kyle Abraham. BAAND Together Dance Festival, In an unprecedented celebration of dance, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem share the spotlight for the first time—on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano

Taylor Stanley in New York City Ballet’s Ces noms que nous portons by Kyle Abraham. BAAND Together Dance Festival, In an unprecedented celebration of dance, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem share the spotlight for the first time—on The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano

 

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center
