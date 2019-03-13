Five influential women leaders who span the retail, beauty, political and entertainment industries, will be honored at the 41st Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, which will be held May 9 at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Proceeds from the annual luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs, a nonprofit organization that works to break the cycle of poverty and improve the lives of children in the U.S.

Joanna Coles, executive producer of “The Bold Type” and author of “Love Rules,” and a 2015 Outstanding Mother Award Honoree, will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

The honorees are Michelle Gass, chief executive officer, Kohl’s; Rebecca Minkoff, cofounder and creative director of Rebecca Minkoff; Gina M. Raimondo, governor of Rhode Island, and Jill Scalamandre, president of BareMinerals.

Jennifer Garner, actor and Save the Children trustee, will be presented with the Champion for Children Award to honor her support of Save the Children and her ongoing commitment to the organization’s mission.

“This year, we are honored to bring together five women who have used their platforms to empower others and serve as a real inspiration for working women everywhere,” said Laurie Dowley, chairwoman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “Recognizing and supporting women with children has been our organization’s mission since 1979, and we are thrilled to continue in that legacy by honoring such as powerful group of selfless, devoted and accomplished moms.”

The National Mother’s Day Committee is an entity of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council and exists for the sole purpose of conferring “Outstanding Mother” honors on contemporary lifestyle leaders. The National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council has donated nearly $30 million to date to deserving family-related charities nationwide.