FKA Twigs Performs at Viktor & Rolf’s Good Fortune Party

The event was held at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo museum.

Viktor Horsting, FKA twigs and Rolf
Viktor Horsting, FKA twigs and Rolf Snoeren. Courtesy of L'Oréal

FRAGRANCE FETE: Hundreds flocked to Paris’ Palais de Tokyo museum Wednesday night to get a dose of Good Fortune — the new perfume from Viktor & Rolf, that is.

The event took place hours after the brand’s couture collection was presented. It featured a dance performance by FKA Twigs, the face of Good Fortune, to the song “Killer” that she wrote and recorded for the fragrance campaign.

Twigs also took part in a voguing dance competition, which had numerous sessions with members of the Paris ballroom scene taking part. That was presided over by socialite and artist Kiddy Smile.

Attendees at the party included Viktor Horsting, Rolf Snoeren, Renzo Rosso, Soo Joo Park and Béatrice Dalle.

FKA Twigs, Viktor & Rolf on Good Fortune

Viktor &  Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Viktor & Rolf on Designing Wedding Gowns Within& Restrictions

