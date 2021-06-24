Flag & Anthem launched a new collection on Thursday with NASCAR driver and brand ambassador Ryan Blaney and pro motorsports team Team Penske.

The collection, available on Flag & Anthem and Team Penske’s respective websites as well as the Team Penske fan store in Mooresville, N.C., is comprised of unisex T-shirts with vintage-inspired graphics of Blaney’s name and Team Penske’s trademarked #12 designed with input from Blaney and Team Penske. Prices begin at $26.50.

“Our exclusive Team Penske collaboration combines the vintage-inspired graphics Flag & Anthem is known for with the official trademarked #12 and gives racing fans a new way to support their favorite driver,” said Brad Gartman, cofounder of Flag & Anthem.

Blaney is one of many Flag & Anthem ambassadors, including Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and country singer Dierks Bentley. Blaney joined Team Penske for the 2012 Nationwide Series season and raced for Wood Brothers Racing before moving to the #12 Team Penske car for the 2018 season.

“This is such a cool extension of my relationship with Flag & Anthem,” said Blaney, a multitime winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. “From what started with sharing design inspiration to the finished product, I hope it is something the fans will really embrace in terms of the look and feel of the product. I am really pleased we were able to bring Flag & Anthem and Team Penske together on this collaboration.”

Penske Media Corp. is WWD’s parent company.