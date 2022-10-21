×
Italian Sustainable Label Flavia La Rocca Launches E-Commerce

The womenswear brand specialized in sustainable production has launched its online website with a made-to-order philosophy.

Flavia La Rocca's "Two Pieces Jacket" available on the official e-commerce
Flavia La Rocca's "Two Pieces Jacket" available on the official e-commerce Courtesy image

NEW REACH: Flavia La Rocca, the Italian sustainable womenswear brand, has launched an e-commerce site that also aims to inform customers about its practices and manufacturing.

The website will offer only made-to-order pieces to highlight the brand’s sustainable objectives and and reduce waste.

All garments are dyed in collaboration with Phillacolor, a sustainable textile company that uses natural colors and the cold dyeing method to produce its fabrics.

Online customers will also be able to find the “re-dyeing” service, which revives garments that have faded through the years and renews them instead of buying a new product. The process drastically reduces the consumption of water and allows the recycling of dye baths.

Flavia La Rocca’s textiles are entirely produced in Italy with a traced supply chain. The main fibers used are Lenzing Tencel and Tencel Luxe, which are biodegradable and compostable.

“I am proposing a sustainable concept of clothing, I always keep researching new materials and the way to let them be more interesting with new techniques. There is no limit; we just need to believe in it and let the people understand that fashion can be glam and stylish but at the same time sustainable and ethical,” said brand founder Flavia La Rocca.

The "Not Just a Dress" by Flavia La Rocca
The “Not Just a Dress” by Flavia La Rocca Courtesy image

The brand was founded by the Roman-born designer in 2013 and is best known for its use of the modular concept, as its collections are designed to be matched in different combinations through the use of hidden zippers to create dresses, overalls, tops, skirts and more.

In 2019 La Rocca won the Global Summit of Camera della Moda and the Franca Sozzani GFCA Award for Best Emerging Designer at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

In 2020 she was named “Designer for the planet” by Camera della Moda during Milan Fashion Week.

