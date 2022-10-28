Fleur du Mal Kicks Off Halloween Weekend With Lingerie-inspired Masquerade Ball

Innerwear as outerwear was on full display Thursday night as luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal kicked off the Halloween weekend at New York’s Paradise Club. The masquerade-themed ball was also the second installment of the brand’s 10-year anniversary.

Fleur du Mal’s founder and chief executive officer Jennifer Zuccarini at the party. Courtesy Photo Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Fleur’s founder and chief executive officer Jennifer Zuccarini — who splits her time between New York and Los Angeles, California, — was on site at the Midtown Manhattan venue, fittingly dressed in a sparkling fringe matching bra and panties set over sheer panty hose.

DJ\ Rachel Winters donned angel wings during the party. Courtesy Photo Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The invitation didn’t say lingerie was required. Still, there was plenty of it on display. Costumes included Cleopatra-like slipdresses, showgirls wearing little more than barely there thongs, pleather catsuits, angel wings and men sporting lacy undergarments, all concealed under ornate masquerade ball masks.

The entertainment included aerial acrobatics. Courtesy Photo Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Guests sipped on concoctions provided by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as they danced late into the night under the neon-colored lights and tunes by DJs Rachel Winters and Billy Grand. The entertainment included aerial acrobatics, stage performances and burlesque vignettes.