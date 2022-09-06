Florence Pugh Makes Venice Film Festival Debut in Bold Valentino Looks for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Florence Pugh made her highly anticipated debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in two eye-catching Valentino looks.

After skipping the press conference for her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde, Pugh attended the red carpet premiere for the thriller movie wearing a look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage) WireImage

Pugh’s standout look was a black sheer dress featuring sequins designed with a thigh-high slit worn over black high-waisted shorts. She paired the look with feather-embellished black heels from Valentino and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. The look was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Pugh walked the red carpet alongside her castmates Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde, all posing together.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Earlier that day, Pugh arrived in Venice in another standout look from Valentino. Pugh looked to the design house’s resort 2023 collection, wearing a loungewear-inspired purple dress shirt over matching boxer shorts and a bandeau top.

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at Venice airport during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images

The actress previously attended the Valentino fall 2022 couture show held in Rome in July, where she wore a sheer bright pink ballgown from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear all-pink collection. Pugh received some backlash for the sheer gown, with some social media users claiming the look was too revealing. The actress spoke out about the backlash, posting photos on Instagram with the caption: “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

