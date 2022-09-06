×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Florence Pugh Makes Venice Film Festival Debut in Bold Valentino Looks for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The actress made an appearance to debut her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” 

Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 37 Photos

Florence Pugh made her highly anticipated debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in two eye-catching Valentino looks. 

After skipping the press conference for her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde, Pugh attended the red carpet premiere for the thriller movie wearing a look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage) WireImage

Pugh’s standout look was a black sheer dress featuring sequins designed with a thigh-high slit worn over black high-waisted shorts. She paired the look with feather-embellished black heels from Valentino and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. The look was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. 

Related Galleries

Pugh walked the red carpet alongside her castmates Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde, all posing together. 

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Earlier that day, Pugh arrived in Venice in another standout look from Valentino. Pugh looked to the design house’s resort 2023 collection, wearing a loungewear-inspired purple dress shirt over matching boxer shorts and a bandeau top. 

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at Venice airport during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images

The actress previously attended the Valentino fall 2022 couture show held in Rome in July, where she wore a sheer bright pink ballgown from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear all-pink collection. Pugh received some backlash for the sheer gown, with some social media users claiming the look was too revealing. The actress spoke out about the backlash, posting photos on Instagram with the caption: “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

PHOTOS: See more stars on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2022

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Hot Summer Bags

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Florence Pugh Goes Bold in Valentino

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad