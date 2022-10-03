Florence Pugh Shimmers in See-through Sequined Valentino Look at Paris Fashion Week After-show Dinner Celebration

Florence Pugh attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week dinner celebrating the ready-to-wear spring 2023 collection and had a striking fashion moment on Sunday in a sheer look from the brand.

The actress wore a sequin-embellished crop top with a matching tulle-illusion maxi skirt. She paired it with the brand’s lace-up heels from the resort 2023 collection.

Florence Pugh leaving Valentino dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Pugh also accessorized with jewelry, including a pair of small flare earrings and a small flare ring from Fernando Jorge and a bezel diamond gold bracelet from Zoe Chicco Fine Jewelry.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray worked with Pugh to create the look. She has been the stylist behind Pugh’s recent appearances in the brand, including two outfits she wore to the Venice Film Festival to promote “Don’t Worry Darling.” “Bridgerton’s” Simone Ashley, Gemma Chan and Lily James are among her clients.

Pugh tapped hairstylist Peter Lux to create a slicked-back look. For beauty, she worked with makeup artist Hung Vanngo, opting for a rosy smokey eye with a hint of shimmer, creating a dramatic effect around the eyes. Vanngo also gave her a bold stroke of blush and a soft pink lip.

Earlier that day, Pugh sat front row to view Valentino’s runway show. The spring 2023 season took inspiration from the bustiers used to underpin couture gowns.