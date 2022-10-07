×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Florence Pugh Takes a Sartorial Spin in Feathered Valentino Couture Dress for ‘The Wonder’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

The actress' new Netflix movie debuts on the streaming platform on Nov. 16.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Florence Pugh pink dress attends "The Wonder" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)
Valentino Couture Fall 2022
Valentino Couture Fall 2022
Valentino Couture Fall 2022
Valentino Couture Fall 2022
View ALL 102 Photos

Florence Pugh had a playful moment on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday when she twirled to demonstrate the delicate construction of her feather-trimmed Valentino couture dress.

The actress, who attended the premiere of “The Wonder,” coordinated the coral fall 2022 couture collection gown with a pair of the brand’s lace-up sandals from the resort 2023 collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Florence Pugh attends "The Wonder" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)
Florence Pugh attends “The Wonder” U.K. premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Saturday. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

She accessorized with a Maria Tasha diamond necklace, David Morris yellow and white diamond chandelier earrings, carousel collection bracelets and a ring.

Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was designed in response to what Piccioli described as “today’s ugliness,” from the loss of human rights to the surge of reactionary movements. He said he wanted to create something beautiful and dreamy as a form of escapism. Pugh was among the guests at Valentino’s fall 2022 couture show, too.

The actress worked with hairstylist Peter Lux, who gave her a coiffed single thick wave. For beauty, she worked with Alex Babsky, who gave the actress a classic Hollywood star look with a rose blush, rose lip and smokey eye shadow with eye-popping mascara.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been created using starburst filter) Florence Pugh attends "The Wonder" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)
Florence Pugh attends “The Wonder” U.K. premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Friday. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Pugh has enjoyed a busy film festival circuit season. In August the actress attended the Venice International Film Festival for her new movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde and costarring Harry Styles. Pugh also wore several Valentino looks at promotional events.

Pugh’s new Netflix film “The Wonder” is based on the 2016 novel of the same name. The film tells the story of a nurse who tends to a girl who hasn’t eaten for months but manages to survive. “The Wonder” debuts on Netflix on Nov. 16.

