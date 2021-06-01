LOUNGE FIT: Fogal is launching a line of loungewear, a foray into new territory for the century-old Swiss hosiery label, which is using recycled fabrics for the new products.

Known for its offer of tights in a wide range of colors and materials, the label is expanding its product territory into loungewear and athleisure by adding a series of stretchy leggings — wide-legged or fitted — and tops in striped and patterned fabrics using organic and recycled materials. The brand is also collaborating with fashion labels Zadig & Voltaire and Ulla Johnson as well as the Olympics-medalist swimmer Yannick Agnel.

The move comes as labels across the spectrum rush to meet the swelling demand for comfortable clothing — a trend prompted by the pandemic, and working from home.

Fogal was purchased by Edouard Burrus in 2017, which he co-owns with his wife Margaux Burrus. After a two-year restructuring period, Fogal launched its first collection under the new management in September 2019 made in factories in Germany, Italy and Switzerland and designed by creative director Jean Luc Amsler. Amsler took inspiration from classic men’s wear patterns, adding pinstripes to black, opaque tights and using houndstooth and Prince of Wales motifs on other models.

The owners have set out to reinforce its retail network and make the label more sustainable, redesigning packaging in recyclable cardboard rather than the traditional plastic sleeve, for example.