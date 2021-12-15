Fondazione Prada Hosts ‘Nabucco’ Performance Conducted by Riccardo Muti

PRADA’S NIGHT OUT: Riccardo Muti’s excellence and artistry were celebrated on Tuesday night at Fondazione Prada in Milan with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Nabucco.”

Riccardo Muti conducting “Nabucco” at Fondazione Prada Niccolo Quaresima/Courtesy of Fondazione Prada

Fondazione Prada this year hosted for the first time the “Riccardo Muti Italian Opera Academy” from Dec. 4 to 15, a project that aims to train five young conductors and five répétiteurs, or tutors of ballet dancers and musicians, especially opera singers from different cultural backgrounds. Fondazione Prada throughout the course of the academy closely collaborated with the Italian conductor.

Miuccia Prada, who established the Fondazione with her husband Patrizio Bertelli in 1993, said that, through this project, it had become “a place of musical and cultural research and study not only for the 10 young talents who have worked closely with the Maestro, but for hundreds of experts and students who, by attending the rehearsals, have been able to grasp the importance and value of his teachings.”

The designer concluded by saying that Muti’s “deep passion and generosity toward the new generations have strengthened our belief to also consider classical music as one of the fundamental cultural expressions for our lives, but above all an engaging and attractive tool for the intellectual growth of the youngest.”

Patrizio Bertelli, Miuccia Prada and Dario Franceschini. Niccolo Quaresima/Courtesy of Fondazione Prada

The performance was attended by Prada and Bertelli, Milan’s Mayor Beppe Sala, and Dario Franceschini, Italy’s minister of culture, as well as by former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and La Scala theater’s étoile Roberto Bolle.

