Fondazione Sozzani, Vestiaire Collective to Exhibit, Sell Pre-loved Avant-Garde Fashion

MILAN — Stepping into a fashion icon’s shoes? Kind of, courtesy of Vestiaire Collective and Fondazione Sozzani.

Starting Jan. 17, the vintage and resale site will offer a selection of pieces that are part of an avant-garde collection of fashion designs donated by the Fondazione Sozzani and Associazione Culturale Anna Piaggi, the latter established by Alberto Piaggi, brother of the late style sensation and Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite Anna Piaggi, to perpetuate her legacy.

The selection comprises fashion-forward pieces from the likes of Comme des Garçons, Maison Margiela and Azzedine Alaïa, spanning more than two decades with the earliest concoctions — including a macramé spaghetti dress with a heart-shaped bodice from Comme des Garçons — dating back to 1996. Patchwork creations matching brocades with red sequins from Rei Kawakubo’s spring 2010 show are also part of the selection.

A Comme des Garçons RTW Spring 2010 dress. Courtesy of Fondazione Sozzani

Alaïa’s offering includes leather trenches and hobbling tube dresses. Carla Sozzani, founder of the namesake foundation and the entrepreneur behind the 10 Corso Como concept store, is also president of Fondation Azzedine Alaïa.

The vintage collection will be displayed at the Fondazione Sozzani headquarters in Milan, located a stone’s throw from the 10 Corso Como concept store. Vestiaire Collective said the aim is to use clothing to inspire people about the importance of the circular economy.

“For us at Vestiaire, the fundamental goal is to guide people through positive change in the fashion world,” said Sophie Hersan, cofounder of the fashion re-commerce platform. “We’re aiming to trigger our community and unveil new prospects for circular fashion,” she added.

A Comme des Garçons RTW Fall 2008 dress. Courtesy of Fondazione Sozzani

Proceedings from the sale of the fashion pieces will support both the Fondazione Sozzani and the Associazione Culturale Anna Piaggi, founded in 2016 and 2013, respectively, which are both dedicated to promoting the arts and culture with exhibits and events. For instance, Fondazione Sozzani is now exhibiting “Anna Piaggi: Illustrations by Karl Lagerfeld,” a retrospective of the sketches portraying Piaggi that the multihyphenate Chanel couturier collected over the years.

“Our patrimony is our culture. Valuing the heritage of fashion and contributing to raise awareness is the future,” Sozzani said.

From left: Helmut Newton, Franca Sozzani, Anna Piaggi and Carla Sozzani at the opening of the Carla Sozzani Gallery in 1999. Courtesy of Fondazione Sozzani

The exhibition of pre-loved fashions centered on the archives of the two foundations will bow Jan. 17 as part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The display will open to the public on Jan. 20 and run until Feb. 27.