LONDON – Both, the Parisian footwear brand known for its chunky rubber soles, is releasing a capsule in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based men’s wear brand Second Layer.

Inspired by Both’s factory workwear, it includes ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes. The latter include a monk-strap GAO creeper and GAO Combat boots, priced at 425 and 495 euros respectively.

A special logo was created: “二” – the Chinese character meaning two, both or second, a symbol of the two brands coming together.

“The brand names of Both and Second Layer somehow represent multiples. The collection is inspired by the collaboration process of teamwork and crew spirit, and how our factory worker is represented. When you take pride in how you look, you feel better about yourself and that translates into the results in work and the work environment,” said Angela Ng, chief operations officer at Both.

The capsule will be sold in selected retailers such as Ssense, Toronto‘s WDLT117 and Both’s own shops.